Giuseppe Pezzella News: Excellent in Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Pezzella had six crosses (five accurate), three clearances, two tackles (one won) and five chances created in Monday's 3-0 loss to Napoli.

Pezzella had a tremendous display despite the rough loss, as he was a force down the flank, paced his side in two offensive stats and set a new season high in chances created, but his teammates didn't take advantage of his feeds. He has assisted once and added 12 key passes, 16 crosses (10 accurate) and 13 clearances in the last five matches.

