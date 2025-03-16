Giuseppe Pezzella News: Fares well versus Torino

Pezzella won one of three tackles and had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Torino.

Pezzella often had his way on the and was precise in his deliveries, but his teammates didn't exploit his dishes. He tallied a new season high in key passes. He has posted just one assist in the season, though. He has totaled three shots (zero on target), nine chances created. 23 crosses (six accurate) and 18 clerances in the last five matches.