Giuseppe Pezzella News: Five crosses in loss

Pezzella generated five crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Roma.

Pezzella attempted a team-high five crosses (zero accurate) Sunday as Cremonese limped to a 3-0 defeat at Roma. The performance snaps the wide-midfielder's streak of five successive appearances (five starts) with at least one accurate cross. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Pezella has created 10 chances from 34 crosses (11 accurate) while playing the full 90 minutes three times.