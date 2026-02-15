Giuseppe Pezzella News: Produces in spades against Genoa

Pezzella created three scoring chances and had 12 crosses (five accurate), one interception and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Genoa.

Pezzella easily paced his side in deliveries and almost doubled his previous season high, while also matching the one in key passes, but his teammates didn't exploit his feeds. He has created at least one scoring chance in five straight outings, amassing 11 and adding nine tackles (five won) and 15 clearances over that span. Additionally, he has sent in at least one cross in every appearance, averaging 3.68 per match (1.21 accurate).