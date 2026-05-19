Giuseppe Pezzella News: Routine display against Udinese

Pezzella (lower leg) sent in two crosses (zero accurate) and had four clearances, one shot (zero on target) and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Pezzella managed to log big minutes despite getting hurt last week but didn't have a great output on either end. He has tallied at least one tackle in the last three matches, totaling four (one won). Furthermore, this marked his 21st appearance in a row with multiple crosses, for a total of 103 (29 accurate), and his 19th straight with one or more clearances (51 total).