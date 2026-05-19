Giuseppe Pezzella headshot

Giuseppe Pezzella News: Routine display against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Pezzella (lower leg) sent in two crosses (zero accurate) and had four clearances, one shot (zero on target) and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Pezzella managed to log big minutes despite getting hurt last week but didn't have a great output on either end. He has tallied at least one tackle in the last three matches, totaling four (one won). Furthermore, this marked his 21st appearance in a row with multiple crosses, for a total of 103 (29 accurate), and his 19th straight with one or more clearances (51 total).

Giuseppe Pezzella
Cremonese
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