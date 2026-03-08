Giuseppe Pezzella News: Sees red after Lecce match

Pezzella registered six crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two corners and was sent off after subbing off in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lecce.

Pezzella had a fairly dynamic display, pacing his team in deliveries but failing to connect with a teammate in any of them. He was expelled after the final whistle for arguing a late call too vehemently. He'll be unavailable for at least next Monday's home game versus Fiorentina. Alessio Zerbin or Romano Floriani Mussolini will replace him on the wing.