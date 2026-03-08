Giuseppe Pezzella News: Sees red after Lecce match
Pezzella registered six crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two corners and was sent off after subbing off in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Lecce.
Pezzella had a fairly dynamic display, pacing his team in deliveries but failing to connect with a teammate in any of them. He was expelled after the final whistle for arguing a late call too vehemently. He'll be unavailable for at least next Monday's home game versus Fiorentina. Alessio Zerbin or Romano Floriani Mussolini will replace him on the wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now