Giuseppe Pezzella News: Shows glimmer of creativity

Pezzella registered seven crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 5-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

Pezzella was the only Empoli forward who was able to demonstrate even a modicum of attacking threat in their 5-0 loss to Atalanta. In 90 minutes played, the left winger created two chances, made four passes into the final third, and was dispossessed just once. Pezzella has just two goal contributions in 23 Serie A starts this season, and he will have to work hard to add to that total against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.