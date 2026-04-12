Giuseppe Pezzella News: Whips in four crosses

Pezzella had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Cagliari.

Pezzella earned a third straight start Saturday after his recent suspension, remaining their typical starter on the left flank with 24 starts in 25 appearances. He would add a few chances for his club with two chances created and four crosses, but to no avail. He would also add two tackles won, two clearances and an interception in the defense.