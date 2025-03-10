Fantasy Soccer
Givairo Read

Givairo Read News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Read is no longer suspended and is an option for Tuesday's match against inter Milan.

Read has cleared his suspension after sitting out the club's last contest following a red card, with the defender set to be an option Tuesday. He did start in the two games before his suspension, so this could be a huge addition back. That said, he will hope to see the start Tuesday, with Bart Nieuwkoop also an option at right-back if he recovers from his lower leg injury.

