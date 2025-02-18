Givairo Read News: Sees red late
Read was shown a straight red card during second half stoppage time in Tuesday's one-all draw with Milan.
Read was shown the red card late on and will now be suspended for the round of 16. It's a disappointing turn, especially after the defender started at right-back in each leg of the play-off round. Bart Nieuwkoop (lower leg) would be the preferred option to start if he can get fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now