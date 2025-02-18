Fantasy Soccer
Givairo Read

Givairo Read News: Sees red late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Read was shown a straight red card during second half stoppage time in Tuesday's one-all draw with Milan.

Read was shown the red card late on and will now be suspended for the round of 16. It's a disappointing turn, especially after the defender started at right-back in each leg of the play-off round. Bart Nieuwkoop (lower leg) would be the preferred option to start if he can get fit.

Givairo Read
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
