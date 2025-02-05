Gjivai Zechiel News: Loaned to Sparta Rotterdam

Zechiel has been sent on loan to Sparta Rotterdam from Feyenoord, according to his club.

Zechiel is spending the remainder of the season away from Feyenoord, with the midfielder sent to Sparta until June 30. This comes after the midfielder saw two UCL appearances, earning one tackle, a chance created and one shot in 46 minutes of play. He is on contract with the team until 2028 and will return to Feyenoord following the end of the campaign.