Gleison Bremer Injury: Bows out early against Galatasaray

Bremer registered three tackles (one won) and one clearance before exiting Tuesday's match versus Galatasaray at the 34th minute because of a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Bremer got some treatment a couple of times during the first and eventually decided not to force it and sub off. He'll be examined before Saturday's clash with Como. Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal will all be in the running to start in the back since Pierre Kalulu (suspension) and Emil Holm (calf) will be sidelined in the next Serie A tilt.