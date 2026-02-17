Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer Injury: Bows out early against Galatasaray

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bremer registered three tackles (one won) and one clearance before exiting Tuesday's match versus Galatasaray at the 34th minute because of a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Bremer got some treatment a couple of times during the first and eventually decided not to force it and sub off. He'll be examined before Saturday's clash with Como. Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal will all be in the running to start in the back since Pierre Kalulu (suspension) and Emil Holm (calf) will be sidelined in the next Serie A tilt.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
119 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024