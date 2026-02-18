Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer Injury: Day-to-day with thigh issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Bremer is nursing a minor thigh injury, as the tests ruled out a strain and other serious problems, Ansa reported.

Bremer will likely miss one or two contests, considering the packed schedule, but he escaped without an injury that would have knocked him out for multiple weeks. Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal are next in line in the Juventus defense.

