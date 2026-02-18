Gleison Bremer Injury: Day-to-day with thigh issue
Bremer is nursing a minor thigh injury, as the tests ruled out a strain and other serious problems, Ansa reported.
Bremer will likely miss one or two contests, considering the packed schedule, but he escaped without an injury that would have knocked him out for multiple weeks. Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal are next in line in the Juventus defense.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More