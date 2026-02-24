Gleison Bremer Injury: Good to go for Galatasaray game

Bremer (thigh) "will be called up for Wednesday and can be utilized," coach Luciano Spalletti relayed.

Bremer trained fully on the eve of the game and will likely gut it out with the qualification on the line, playing over Federico Gatti or alongside him, depending on the formation chosen sans Andrea Cambiaso (suspension). Bremer has notched at least one clearance in 10 games in a row, piling up 27, and has registered one or more tackles in his five displays, amassing seven (six won) and contributing to one clean sheet in that span.