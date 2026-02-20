Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer Injury: Out for Como clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Bremer (thigh) "won't be called up for Saturday," coach Luciano Spalletti announced.

Bremer will miss at least one fixture because of a mild thigh injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the return leg versus Galatasaray. Two among Teun Koopmeiners, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal will likely both start in the back since Pierre Kalulu is suspended.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
