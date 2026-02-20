Gleison Bremer Injury: Out for Como clash
Bremer (thigh) "won't be called up for Saturday," coach Luciano Spalletti announced.
Bremer will miss at least one fixture because of a mild thigh injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the return leg versus Galatasaray. Two among Teun Koopmeiners, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal will likely both start in the back since Pierre Kalulu is suspended.
