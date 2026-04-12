Gleison Bremer News: Busy in Atalanta game

Bremer had two tackles (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Bremer matched his season high in clearances, which he set back in mid-September while helping his team stymie a solid offense. He has posted at least one clearance in 16 appearances in a row, piling up 55. Additionally, he has logged at least one interception in the last six matches, totaling 10, adding eight tackles (four won), three shots (one on target) and one block, scoring once and contributing to four clean sheets over that span.