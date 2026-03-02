Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Bremer assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.

Bremer would earn yet another assist this season when finding Francisco Concericao in the 47th minute for a goal. This comes as a rare feat for the defender, with only one assist in any other season of his pro career, with three goals as the cherry on top this season. He would also add two interceptions, three tackles and five clearances in the defense against Roma.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
132 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024