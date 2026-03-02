Gleison Bremer News: Earns assist

Bremer assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Roma.

Bremer would earn yet another assist this season when finding Francisco Concericao in the 47th minute for a goal. This comes as a rare feat for the defender, with only one assist in any other season of his pro career, with three goals as the cherry on top this season. He would also add two interceptions, three tackles and five clearances in the defense against Roma.