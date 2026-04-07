Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Finds the target against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bremer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six cleraances and two interceptions in Monday's 2-0 victory against Genoa.

Bremer hit the net with a towering header in the early going, but marred his display by causing a PK in the second half on the other end, although Aaron Marin missed it. He has notched at least three clearances, amassing 20, and one interception, totaling nine, in the last five matches, contributing to three clean sheets and adding six tackles (four won) and three shots (one on target) over that span.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
168 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024