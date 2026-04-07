Gleison Bremer News: Finds the target against Genoa

Bremer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six cleraances and two interceptions in Monday's 2-0 victory against Genoa.

Bremer hit the net with a towering header in the early going, but marred his display by causing a PK in the second half on the other end, although Aaron Marin missed it. He has notched at least three clearances, amassing 20, and one interception, totaling nine, in the last five matches, contributing to three clean sheets and adding six tackles (four won) and three shots (one on target) over that span.