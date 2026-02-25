Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Fir for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bremer (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Galatasaray.

Bremer is back in the team sheet as expected, but outside of his starting role, not being risked early on despite their deficit in goal differential. He will likely be worked in for some limited minutes before returning to a starting role in league play, only his third missed start when fit all season.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer
