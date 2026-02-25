Gleison Bremer News: Fir for bench
Bremer (thigh) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Galatasaray.
Bremer is back in the team sheet as expected, but outside of his starting role, not being risked early on despite their deficit in goal differential. He will likely be worked in for some limited minutes before returning to a starting role in league play, only his third missed start when fit all season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleison Bremer See More