Gleison Bremer News: Goal and clean sheet in opener

Bremer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Frosinone.

Bremer was excellent in both ends, scoring the decisive goal at one end and helping preserve a clean sheet at the other. The Brazilian center back found the net from one of his two shots on target and set up three scoring chances, one of them a big chance, while also winning two tackles and adding an interception, a block and eight clearances at the back. It added up to a complete, all-around display from Bremer across every phase of the game.