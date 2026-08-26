Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Goal and clean sheet in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bremer scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Frosinone.

Bremer was excellent in both ends, scoring the decisive goal at one end and helping preserve a clean sheet at the other. The Brazilian center back found the net from one of his two shots on target and set up three scoring chances, one of them a big chance, while also winning two tackles and adding an interception, a block and eight clearances at the back. It added up to a complete, all-around display from Bremer across every phase of the game.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
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