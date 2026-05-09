Gleison Bremer News: Good shift versus Lecce

Bremer won one of three tackles and had one off-target shot, one interception and four clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Bremer didn't fill the stat sheet, but did a nice job leading the Juventus defense in a sound defensive effort. He has posted at least one interception in 10 straight fixtures, totaling 19 and adding 38 clearances, 14 tackles (six won) and 38 clearances during that stretch, with seven clean sheets. Additionally, this marked his fourth match in a row with one or more shots, for a total of seven (two on target).