Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Solid outing in Udinese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Bremer had one tackle (one won), three interceptions and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

Bremer didn't have his most dominant or busiest showing but played a big role in stopping the opponents, contributing to the second clean sheet in a row. He has posted at least one tackle in his last eight appearances, totaling 12 (10 won) and logging 10 interceptions and four blocks over that span. Furthermore, this marked his 13th display in a row with one or more clearances, for a total of 38.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
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