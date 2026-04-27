Gleison Bremer News: Tallies three clearances against Milan

Bremer had one interception, three clearances and one shot (one on target) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus AC Milan.

Bremer contributed to the fourth clean sheet in a row, but didn't put up big numbers for the second consecutive fixture. He has notched at least one tackle in eight straight matches, amassing 13, scoring once and adding one block and six shots (three on target) over that span. Additionally, this marked his eighth straight display with at least three clearances, for a total of 34. Instead, he snapped a three-match streak with one or more tackles.