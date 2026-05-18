Gleison Bremer News: Will sit out derby with Torino
Bremer had three shots (one on goal), four clearances and two blocks and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.
Bremer wasn't great like the rest of the Juventus defense in this one and will be unavailable for the season finale due to yellow-card accumulation. Federico Gatti will likely take his place. He concludes a solid but not spectacular campaign with three goals and 14 clean sheets in 30 showings, having notched 37 interceptions, 117 clerances and 14 blocks.
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