Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Will sit out derby with Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bremer had three shots (one on goal), four clearances and two blocks and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Bremer wasn't great like the rest of the Juventus defense in this one and will be unavailable for the season finale due to yellow-card accumulation. Federico Gatti will likely take his place. He concludes a solid but not spectacular campaign with three goals and 14 clean sheets in 30 showings, having notched 37 interceptions, 117 clerances and 14 blocks.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
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