Gleison Bremer headshot

Gleison Bremer News: Workmanlike in Bologna meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Bremer had two shots (one on goal), two interceptions and three clerances and won one of three tackles in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

Bremer assembled a routine stat line while contributing to the third clean sheet in a row. He has tallied at least one clearance in 17 straight displays, racking up 58, posting seven blocks and 23 tackles (12 won) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his seventh game on the trot with at least one interception, for a total of 12.

Gleison Bremer
Juventus
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