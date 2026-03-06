Glen Kamara Injury: Trains entire week, option again

Kamara (ankle) has trained all week and is an option Sunday's match against Nice, according to manager Franck Haise. "Glen trained almost the entire week, and it went well."

Kamara looks to be on the mend and is an option for the squad Sunday, with the midfielder joining training all week. This is huge news for the player but a minor return for the club, going unused quite often and only appearing off the bench in all three appearances this season.