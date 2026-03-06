Glen Kamara headshot

Glen Kamara Injury: Trains entire week, option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 8:20am

Kamara (ankle) has trained all week and is an option Sunday's match against Nice, according to manager Franck Haise. "Glen trained almost the entire week, and it went well."

Kamara looks to be on the mend and is an option for the squad Sunday, with the midfielder joining training all week. This is huge news for the player but a minor return for the club, going unused quite often and only appearing off the bench in all three appearances this season.

Glen Kamara
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Glen Kamara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Glen Kamara See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 15, 2021