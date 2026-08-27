Gnangoro Bouare News: Joins Rayo Vallecano

Bouare has completed a permanent transfer from Real Betis to Rayo Vallecano, signing a five-year contract with the club.

Bouare joins Rayo after developing through Betis Deportivo, having previously spent time with Polideportivo Ejido and Atletico Sanluqueno. The 22-year-old now makes the step into Rayo's setup on a long-term deal, with the five-year commitment underlining the club's belief in his potential. Bouare will look to establish himself within the first-team squad and earn regular opportunities following his permanent move.