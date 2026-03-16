Goduine Koyalipou Injury: Loan locked against Lens
Koyalipou won't be an option for the next Ligue 1 game against Lens due to being loan-locked by his parent club.
Koyalipou is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Ligue 1 matchup due to a clause in his loan deal. The forward will return to the squad for the April. 5. clash against Lyon following the international break. Koyalipou has been a regular starter for the SCO since joining the club during the winter transfer window, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Prosper Peter as the main option to start in his spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goduine Koyalipou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goduine Koyalipou See More