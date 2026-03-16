Goduine Koyalipou Injury: Loan locked against Lens

Koyalipou won't be an option for the next Ligue 1 game against Lens due to being loan-locked by his parent club.

Koyalipou is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Ligue 1 matchup due to a clause in his loan deal. The forward will return to the squad for the April. 5. clash against Lyon following the international break. Koyalipou has been a regular starter for the SCO since joining the club during the winter transfer window, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Prosper Peter as the main option to start in his spot.