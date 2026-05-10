Goduine Koyalipou Injury: Scores goal, suffers late injury

Koyalipou scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. He was subbed off due to injury in the 86th minute.

Koyalipou subbed into the game at halftime and made his mark by scoring. Unfortunately for him, he was subbed out before the game ended, suggesting an injury took him out of action. Koyalipou will look to get healthy by Angers' regular-season finale next weekend at Brest, where he has an opportunity to end the campaign with three consecutive appearances with a goal.