Koyalipou has been struggling with injuries since the beginning of the season with his new club, Levante. The striker was forced off just 10 minutes after coming on in the second half of Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash due to an injury that still needs to be assessed to determine whether it is a new issue or a recurrence of his previous ankle injury. That said, this represents a significant blow for Levante, as he was expected to be the starter replacing Karl Etta, who has travelled to play in the AFCON, and if Koyalipou is forced to miss additional time due to this setback, the options in Levante's frontline will be limited. Veteran Jose Luis Morales could be set for an increased role in the coming fixtures.