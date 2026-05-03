Goduine Koyalipou News: Converts penalty in loss
Koyalipou scored a goal with his lone shot during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Auxerre.
Koyalipou entered the match in the 62nd minute and converted a penalty in the 77th. The goal was the first since September for the forward as he hasn't started a league match since March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goduine Koyalipou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goduine Koyalipou See More