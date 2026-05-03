Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Converts penalty in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Koyalipou scored a goal with his lone shot during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Auxerre.

Koyalipou entered the match in the 62nd minute and converted a penalty in the 77th. The goal was the first since September for the forward as he hasn't started a league match since March.

Goduine Koyalipou
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