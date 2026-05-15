Goduine Koyalipou News: Fit for finale

Koyalipou (undisclosed) is fit and an option for Sunday's match against Brest, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Koyalipou was taken off injured last contest but has already made a quick turnaround, as he will be fit for the season finale come Sunday. This is huge news after the injury of Prosper Peter (hamstring), as Koyalipou will likely start in his spot at forward. He has recorded two goals in 12 appearances (six starts) this season.