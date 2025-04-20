Fantasy Soccer
Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Goal in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 12:48pm

Koyalipou scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Brest.

After logging a game-winning goal on April 6, Koyalipou was added to Lens' starting XI for the team's next game, which was played on April 11. Sunday includes Koyalipou's second consecutive start, and after it, he has two goals across his last three appearances.

Goduine Koyalipou
Lens
