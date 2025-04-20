Goduine Koyalipou News: Goal in start

Koyalipou scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Brest.

After logging a game-winning goal on April 6, Koyalipou was added to Lens' starting XI for the team's next game, which was played on April 11. Sunday includes Koyalipou's second consecutive start, and after it, he has two goals across his last three appearances.