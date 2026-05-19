Goduine Koyalipou News: Logs assist in season finale

Koyalipou (undisclosed) made an assist and had three shots (one on target) during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Koyalipou was initially doubtful for this one and not only was able to play but also made the starting XI for the first time in two months. If the forward couldn't score as he did off the bench in each of the last two matches, he was still decisive with an assist for Amine Sbai to score the equalizer at the hour mark. This three-game stretch Koyalipou had to close out the season definitely brought some hope after what was mostly a disappointing campaign as he was scoreless over the first 10 appearances following his move to Angers during the winter,