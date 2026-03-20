Goduine Koyalipou News: Option again
Koyalipou's loan lock is over and he's able to return in upcoming fixtures.
Koyalipou could make a quick comeback for a side that was also without Prosper Peter (undisclosed) in the last match and turned to Lanroy Machine up front. Koyalipou attempted multiple shots in five of his last six starts prior to his absence, but he failed to score or assist in that period.
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