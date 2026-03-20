Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Koyalipou's loan lock is over and he's able to return in upcoming fixtures.

Koyalipou could make a quick comeback for a side that was also without Prosper Peter (undisclosed) in the last match and turned to Lanroy Machine up front. Koyalipou attempted multiple shots in five of his last six starts prior to his absence, but he failed to score or assist in that period.

Goduine Koyalipou
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