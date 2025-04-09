Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Scores late winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Koyalipou scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against St. Etienne.

Koyalipou provided late heroics for Lens in their 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday. In 24 minutes played off the bench, the striker scored one goal from two shot attempts (one on target, one blocked), created one chance, and won all three of his aerial duels. The goal was Koyalipou's first since January 12, and hopefully his performance will earn him starting minutes against Reims on Friday.

Goduine Koyalipou
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now