Goduine Koyalipou News: Scores late winner

Koyalipou provided late heroics for Lens in their 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday. In 24 minutes played off the bench, the striker scored one goal from two shot attempts (one on target, one blocked), created one chance, and won all three of his aerial duels. The goal was Koyalipou's first since January 12, and hopefully his performance will earn him starting minutes against Reims on Friday.