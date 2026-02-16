Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Two shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Koyalipou had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lorient.

Koyalipou would earn another start Sunday after he worked into the starting XI last outing, with the forward recording two shots but not earning a goal, with only one shot on target. He is up to seven shots in 175 minutes of play since joining the club, although he is still without a goal.

Goduine Koyalipou
Angers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goduine Koyalipou
