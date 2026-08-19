Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes Injury: Back in group training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Guedes (undisclosed) rejoined Real Sociedad's group training Wednesday at Zubieta, increasing his chances of being included in the squad for Saturday's trip to face Betis, the club posted.

Guedes had been sidelined for several weeks recovering from a surgical procedure unrelated to football, missing the final preseason friendlies and significantly reducing his outlook for the season opener. His return to full training changes that picture and allows coach Pellegrino Matarazzo to consider including him in the traveling squad to Sevilla. Guedes is expected to arrive short on match sharpness, making a starting role unlikely even if he is included. He could instead begin on the bench as an offensive option if he completes the final training sessions without any setbacks.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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