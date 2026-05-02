Goncalo Guedes Injury: Back in training, targeting Sevilla

Guedes (toe) resumed team training Saturday and should be an option for Monday's clash against Sevilla, the club posted.

Guedes had been ruled out of Sunday's fixture against Rayo Vallecano after the broken toe and sprained ankle he sustained during the Copa del Rey run proved too significant to play through. His return to the training pitch is an encouraging development heading into the next clash, and Real Sociedad will be hoping to have their starting winger back in the fold for the Sevilla clash after Takefusa Kubo covered in his absence.