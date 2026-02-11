Guedes had locked down a starting role for Real Sociedad with more than 15 straight starts after playing a reduced role last campaign in his previous club due to injuries, and the heavy workload is clearly catching up as he has begun dealing with minor knocks and fatigue. The Portuguese winger was forced off late in Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club, and while the coach remains optimistic about having him available for Saturday's showdown with Real Madrid, he also acknowledged that a precautionary rest is on the table with an eye toward next week. If Guedes is held out, newcomer Wesley or Ander Barrenetxea (strain) if back fit, could be in line to step into the starting spot on the right flank for the Basques.