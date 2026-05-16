Goncalo Guedes Injury: Could feature Sunday

Guedes (toe) could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Yeah both could be in the squad."

Guedes had been ruled out for the time being with a toe issue, making his potential return a more encouraging update than recent weeks had suggested. The Portuguese winger's inclusion in the squad would be a welcome boost for Real Sociedad heading into the two final fixtures of their season, with Pablo Marin having stepped in his spot during his absence. The club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff.