Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes Injury: Left out of squad for Betis clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Guedes is not part of Real Sociedad's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Betis, according to the club.

Guedes was one of Real Sociedad's standout performers last season, contributing nine goals and eight assists, but he hasn't played a competitive match since May against Valencia and, despite being included in Portugal's World Cup squad, never saw the field at the tournament. His continued absence from preseason now carries over into the start of the new campaign, leaving his path back to the matchday squad unclear as Real Sociedad manage his recovery.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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