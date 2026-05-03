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Goncalo Guedes Injury: Misses training Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Guedes (toe) was not in training Sunday and will remain out for Monday's match against Sevilla, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.

Guedes was back in training this week but seems to have suffered a minor setback, as he was not with the group in Sunday's session ahead of Monday's match. Unfortunately, this will keep him out, a third straight match out. That said, Mikel Oyarzarbal should remain the primary attacker while he is out, with Luka Sucic and Brias Mendez also likely to see bigger roles.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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