Goncalo Guedes Injury: Misses training Sunday
Guedes (toe) was not in training Sunday and will remain out for Monday's match against Sevilla, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.
Guedes was back in training this week but seems to have suffered a minor setback, as he was not with the group in Sunday's session ahead of Monday's match. Unfortunately, this will keep him out, a third straight match out. That said, Mikel Oyarzarbal should remain the primary attacker while he is out, with Luka Sucic and Brias Mendez also likely to see bigger roles.
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