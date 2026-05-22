Goncalo Guedes Injury: Out for season finale
Guedes won't be an option for Saturday's game against Espanyol due to an ankle injury, according to manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Guedes felt a bit of pain in his ankle, that's why we removed him from training [today] and why he won't play [Saturday]."
Guedes was one of the best players for Real Sociedad in the 2025/26 season, finishing the campaign with eight goals and four assists across 32 appearances (22 starts). He'll aim to recover in time to represent Portugal in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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