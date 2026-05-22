Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Guedes won't be an option for Saturday's game against Espanyol due to an ankle injury, according to manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Guedes felt a bit of pain in his ankle, that's why we removed him from training [today] and why he won't play [Saturday]."

Guedes was one of the best players for Real Sociedad in the 2025/26 season, finishing the campaign with eight goals and four assists across 32 appearances (22 starts). He'll aim to recover in time to represent Portugal in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
302 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 18, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 17, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 4, 2025