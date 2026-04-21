Goncalo Guedes Injury: Out, hopeful for Sunday

Guedes is out for Wednesday's match against Getafe due to a broken toe and sprained ankle, according to manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, per Oscar Badallo of Marca.

Guedes is hitting the sidelines after playing through a broken toe in their Copa del Rey victory, as the attacker is still dealing with the injury, along with a sprained ankle. However, he is eyeing a recovery quickly, hoping to face Rayo Vallecano come Sunday's match. He has been a starter on the left flank, so a change will be made, with Pablo Marin as a possible replacement.