Goncalo Guedes Injury: Receives knee MRI, out Tuesday

Guedes is out for Tuesday's match against Fulham due to knee pain and is set for an MRI, according to manager Vitor Pereira.

Guedes will miss out Tuesday after missing Saturday's match against Bournemouth, as the attacker has been dealt a blow to the knee. It appears it may be a bit more of a serious injury, as the attacker is receiving an MRI. He will hope for the best possible news and look to avoid a major absence, as we are nearing the end of the season.