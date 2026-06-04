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Goncalo Guedes Injury: Returns to full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Guedes (ankle) has returned to full training with Portugal and is experiencing no discomfort from the ankle problem that had kept him out of Real Sociedad's final league fixture, according to Mundodeportivo.

Guedes had pushed through the Copa del Rey final despite carrying the injury, an effort that ultimately took its toll on his performances in the closing weeks of the season. His full recovery is a timely boost for coach Roberto Martinez, with the winger now training at the same level as his teammates at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras and positioning himself as a genuine contender for a starting role in the pre-tournament friendlies against Chile and Nigeria. Portugal have been drawn in Group K alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia, with their campaign opening on June 17 in Houston. Guedes enters the competition healthy and provides coach Roberto Martinez with another attacking option.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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