Goncalo Guedes Injury: Returns to squad against Madrid

Guedes (undisclosed) is included in Real Sociedad's squad for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, the club announced.

Guedes returns to the matchday squad after being left out for the season opener against Real Betis. The winger is coming off a productive campaign in which he recorded nine goals and eight assists, though he has not played a competitive match since May despite being included in Portugal's World Cup squad. His inclusion Wednesday marks an important step toward full reintegration, though his playing time could initially be managed following the lengthy spell without competitive action.