Goncalo Guedes Injury: Still not ready for Rayo clash
Guedes (toe) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Goncalo won't be ready, the rest should be fine."
Guedes had been playing through a broken toe and sprained ankle sustained during the Copa del Rey run, but the injury has proven too significant to allow him to feature against Rayo. The Portuguese winger has been a locked-in starter for Real Sociedad, and his absence forces a reshuffle in the attack with Takefusa Kubo expected to take on a larger role in the front line for Sunday's fixture.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 18, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 17, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 5, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 4, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Goncalo Guedes See More