Goncalo Guedes headshot

Goncalo Guedes Injury: Still not ready for Rayo clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Guedes (toe) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. "Goncalo won't be ready, the rest should be fine."

Guedes had been playing through a broken toe and sprained ankle sustained during the Copa del Rey run, but the injury has proven too significant to allow him to feature against Rayo. The Portuguese winger has been a locked-in starter for Real Sociedad, and his absence forces a reshuffle in the attack with Takefusa Kubo expected to take on a larger role in the front line for Sunday's fixture.

Goncalo Guedes
Real Sociedad
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