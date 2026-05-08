Goncalo Guedes Injury: Still sidelined

Guedes (toe) remains unavailable for the time being, the club posted.

Guedes had appeared to be closing in on a return after getting back into training last week, but his continued absence from sessions this week suggests the toe issue has not yet fully resolved. Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to continue leading Real Sociedad's attack in his absence, with Luka Sucic and Bryan Mendez also in line for larger roles as the club pushes through the final fixtures of the season.